Diamondbacks' Anthony DeSclafani: Booted off 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks designated DeSclafani for assignment Monday.
DeSclafani made two appearances after returning from a thumb injury, giving up five home runs and six runs in total over 5.2 innings. His spot on the active roster and in the bullpen is being absorbed by Juan Morillo.
