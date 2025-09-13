DeSclafani (thumb) has made a lone relief appearance since being activated from the 15-day injured list Sunday, covering three innings and allowing four earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two in Monday's 11-5 loss to the Giants.

DeSclafani had briefly served as the Diamondbacks' No. 5 starter prior to landing on the injured list Aug. 13 due to right thumb inflammation, but Arizona has opted to keep Nabil Crismatt in the rotation over DeSclafani since the latter pitcher's activation. After the 35-year-old righty was lit up in his first relief outing upon returning from the IL, he's unlikely to garner consideration for a spot start over the final two weeks of the regular season unless an injury forces Arizona to alter its rotation.