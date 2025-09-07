The Diamondbacks activated DeSclafani (thumb) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

DeSclafani has been on the shelf since mid-August with right thumb inflammation, and he threw 30 pitches in his most recent bullpen session. The veteran right-hander had made a few trips through the rotation before suffering the injury. Considering the number of pitches he threw in the bullpen session and Nabil Crismatt's success in DeSclafani's spot in the rotation, DeSclafani could be moved back to the bullpen. However, a six-man rotation remains a possibility. Reliever Bryce Jarvis was optioned to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.