The Diamondbacks placed DeSclafani on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to right thumb inflammation, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Arizona recalled right-hander Casey Kelly from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move, and if he's not needed in relief over the next four days, he could end up taking DeSclafani's spot in the rotation the next time it comes up Sunday in Colorado. DeSclafani initially worked in relief after joining the Diamondbacks in mid-June, but he had started in his last three appearances and logged a 5.99 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB in 9.2 innings during that stretch.