Anthony DeSclafani: Let go by Arizona
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeSclafani was released by the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
DeSclafani lost his spot on the 40-man roster Monday and will now enter free agency. He's posted a 5.12 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 38.2 innings in the majors this season.
