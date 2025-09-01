Diamondbacks' Anthony DeSclafani: Set to face hitters
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeSclafani (thumb) is expected to face live hitters Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
DeSclafani has been sidelined since Aug. 13 while dealing with right thumb inflammation, but he will now take a significant step in his recovery. If Tuesday's session goes well, the Diamondbacks will likely start to put together the framework for a minor-league rehab assignment for DeSclafani in the coming weeks.
