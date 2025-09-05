DeSclafani (thumb) threw 30 pitches during Friday's bullpen session, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

DeSclafani has been on the shelf since mid-August due to right thumb inflammation. He was cleared to face live hitters Tuesday, and the veteran right-hander is poised to return to the Diamondbacks' rotation barring any setbacks. DeSclafani has a 4.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB across 33 major-league innings this season.