The Twins placed DeSclafani (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.

After being acquired from the Mariners in January, DeSclafani was expected to open the season as a back-end starter for the Twins, but he was diagnosed with a right elbow strain following an appearance in a minor-league spring training game in mid-March and will be headed for an extended absence. The Twins haven't offered up a firm timeline for his return, but after landing on the 60-day IL, DeSclafani will be sidelined for at least two months.