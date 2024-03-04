DeSclafani (elbow) threw another bullpen session Monday as he ramps back up following a brief shutdown period, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

DeSclafani experienced soreness in his right elbow following his second live batting practice session of the spring. However, he was cleared for a bullpen session this past Friday and threw off a mound again Monday. The setback was worrisome given that DeSclafani is coming back from a flexor strain, but the Twins maintain confidence he can be ready for Opening Day. Working in the team's and the pitcher's favor is multiple early-season off days which would allow DeSclafani about five weeks to ramp back up, if that's the route the Twins want to take. If healthy, the righty looks to have a leg up over Louie Varland for the fifth spot in Minnesota's rotation.