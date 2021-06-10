Aquino (wrist) could return from the injured list when first eligible Sunday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Aquino has been out since fracturing his left hamate bone in mid-April. He certainly looks ready to go judging by his numbers in five erhab games, as he's gone 5-for-15 at the plate with a homer, seven walks and just one strikeout. He'll give the Reds an option off the bench once he returns, but the team doesn't appear to have many starts available for him in the outfield.