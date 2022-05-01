Drury will start at third base and bat fifth Sunday against the Rockies.

Drury will fill in at third base for the lefty-hitting Colin Moran, who takes a seat with southpaw Kyle Freeland on the hill for Colorado. It's the fourth consecutive start overall for Drury, who could have a path to steady playing time against right-handed pitching if the Reds elect to deploy him at second base following Jonathan India's (hamstring) placement on the injured list Sunday. Matt Reynolds will pick up the start at the keystone Sunday and could be a factor at the position during India's absence, as could Alejo Lopez.