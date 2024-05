Suter will serve as the opening pitcher in Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Suter had some extended relief appearances earlier this season, but he pitched an inning Friday and hasn't lasted more than one frame in any of his last seven outings, so this will strictly be an opener situation. The presumption, while not confirmed, is that Nick Martinez will eat most of the innings as a bulk reliever.