Suter will open Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Suter didn't make it through the first inning in his last stint as an opener, allowing one hit while recording two outs before being lifted May 26 against the Dodgers. Nick Martinez figures to be an option to follow Suter on Tuesday considering he hasn't pitched since Friday, needing only 11 pitches to get through a scoreless seventh inning against the Cubs.