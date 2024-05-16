Suter will serve as the Reds' opening pitcher for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With Nick Lodolo (groin) landing on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, the Reds had a hole in the rotation for Thursday's series opener in Los Angeles. Suter has prior starting experience in the majors and previously worked three-plus innings on two occasions this season, but after making one-inning relief appearances Monday and Tuesday, Suter is unlikely to work more than one or two frames Thursday before exiting the contest. Nick Martinez will be available on three days' rest and is expected to work in bulk relief once Suter exits the contest, making Martinez the more attractive target for streaming purposes.