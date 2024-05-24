Encarnacion-Strand (wrist) was on the field Tuesday fielding groundballs, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion-Strand's right hand remained in a protective cast while he fielded solely with his left glove hand. This was his first form of baseball activity since being diagnosed May 8 with a right ulnar styloid fracture on the inside of his hand near the wrist. His return timeline remains at some point in June, but a clearer picture should emerge after Encarnacion-Strand undergoes a follow-up exam scheduled for June 5, the four-week mark of his projected 4-to-6 week recovery.