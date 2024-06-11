Reds manager David Bell revealed Tuesday that Encarnacion-Strand is considering season-ending surgery to repair ligament damage in his right wrist, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Encarnacion-Strand initially went on the 10-day injured list in early May with a fracture in the wrist, but subsequent testing has apparently shown ligament damage. If the infielder opts against surgery, it's not clear how much longer he might be sidelined. Encarnacion-Strand slashed only .190/.220/.293 with two home runs in 29 games before getting hurt.
