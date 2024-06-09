Cincinnati manager David Bell said Saturday that Encarnacion-Strand (wrist) visited a specialist, who advised another five days of additional rest, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion-Strand had met with team doctors June 5 and was given the green light to take the next step in his rehab progression, but the injured first baseman opted for a second opinion. Bell is hopeful Encarnacion-Strand can resume his progression following the current rest period and begin swinging a bat "in the next couple of weeks." This development pushes out a potential return another two weeks.