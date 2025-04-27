Encarnacion-Strand (back) has been doing rotational exercises since receiving an epidural for his back issues and will be evaluated after the weekend to determine whether he'll need another epidural, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

So far there's no indication of a timetable for Encarnacion-Strand's return to action. When he returns, it'll be a little tricky to figure out his playing time following Noelvi Marte's strong performance this week. One possibility is Jeimer Candelario losing more playing time - Candelario is hitting only .118 and was left out of the starting lineup on Saturday.