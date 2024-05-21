Encarnacion-Strand (wrist) will have a follow-up exam June 5, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
June 5 represents the four-week mark of Encarnacion-Strand's projected 4-to-6-week timetable as he recovers from a fracture in his right wrist, so the slugging first baseman doesn't look as though he'll be on track to return on the early side of that timeline. Encarnacion-Strand would presumably require a rehab assignment before he's activated from the 10-day injured list.
