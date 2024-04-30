Encarnacion-Strand (hand) underwent a precautionary MRI on Monday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Encarnacion-Strand has been held out of each of his club's last two games while dealing with soreness in his left hand, and the team sent him for further imaging Monday to make sure he's not dealing with anything serious. "He's feeling better, but we're just making sure," said manager David Bell. Encarnacion-Strand will continue to be considered day-to-day heading into Tuesday.