The Reds informed Law on Sunday that he has won a spot on the Opening Day roster, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Since Law had been attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, the Reds will have to open up room for him on the 40-man roster prior to Thursday's season opener versus the Pirates. The 32-year-old journeyman right-hander likely entered spring training on the outside looking in for a spot in Cincinnati's Opening Day bullpen, but he earned a roster berth after striking out 10 while churning out a 1.23 ERA and 0.68 WHIP in 7.1 innings. Law may start the season in a middle-relief role, but if he carries over his strong run of form from spring training into April, he could quickly settle in as one of the top setup men for closer Alexis Diaz.