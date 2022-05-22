Reds manager David Bell said Sunday that Solano (hamstring) is running at approximately 75 percent, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Since suffering what was initially expected to be a short-term left hamstring injury late in spring training, Solano has made slow progress in his recovery. Nearly two months after suffering the injury, Solano still isn't back to running at 100 percent, though he could reach that benchmark within the next week. Even if that's the case, Solano will still need to prove he can perform all baseball activities before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, which will likely consist of several games. He doesn't appear likely to make his Reds debut before the first week of June, which could result in him being transferred to the 60-day injured list if Cincinnati needs to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.