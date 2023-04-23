Arroyo (hip) has gone 3-for-12 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and three runs in three games since being reinstated from High-A Dayton's 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Arroyo missed about a week and a half of action due to the left hip strain before returning to the Louisville lineup Tuesday. The 19-year-old switch-hitting infielder is in his first full season in the Cincinnati organization after he was part of the three-prospect package the Reds took back in a deal with Seattle for Luis Castillo at last summer's trade deadline.