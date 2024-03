Arroyo underwent surgery to repair his torn left labrum Wednesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Arroyo hurt his shoulder diving back to first base during a Cactus League game last week, and his injury will ultimately cost him the entire 2024 campaign. The 20-year-old prospect went 6-for-17 with three RBI during spring training and was expected to begin the season with Double-A Chattanooga, but he will instead spend the year recovering from surgery and aim to return in 2025.