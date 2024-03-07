Arroyo has taken advantage of infield injuries to play early in training camp, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Arroyo is getting playing time due to Jonathan India (foot) and Matt McLain (oblique) still working their way back to game action. Noelvi Marte only recently returned from injury. Arroyo, acquired along with Marte in the trade that sent Luis Castillo to Seattle, has flashed highlight-worthy defense at shortstop. The 20-year-old is 5-for-12 with two doubles, a stolen base, three RBI and more walks (three) than strikeouts (two).