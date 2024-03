Arroyo is not playing for the Reds in Thursday's Spring Breakout game after suffering a left shoulder injury Wednesday in Cactus League action, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Manager David Bell said that Arroyo "felt a little tweak" in his shoulder on a dive back into first base. Bell believes Arroyo will be fine, but the team has ordered an MRI just in case. Once healthy, Arroyo will likely begin the season at Double-A Chattanooga.