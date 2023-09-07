Arroyo is slashing .293/.376/.508 with nine home runs, 24 steals and a 19.4 percent strikeout rate in his last 79 games for High-A Dayton.

His season line (.257/.332/.444) and 116 wRC+ are strong for a good defensive infielder like Arroyo who didn't turn 20 until August, but he really came on strong over the final three-plus months of the season. The young switch hitter had a strong first full season in the Reds organization after getting traded from Seattle at last year's deadline in the Luis Castillo trade. Arroyo should head to Double-A next year as a 20-year-old.