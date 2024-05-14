Ashcraft allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Ashcraft worked a high pitch count, ending up with 94 pitches (55 strikes) through four frames. He gave up solo home runs to Gabriel Moreno and Joc Pederson, which made this the first time since his season debut that Ashcraft gave up multiple long balls. The 26-year-old is now at a 4.12 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 35:15 K:BB through 43.2 innings over eight starts. He's projected to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers.