Ashcraft (3-3) was tagged with the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over five innings while striking out five.

Ashcraft retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced in the contest but struggled with his command throughout, needing 44 pitches to get through the first two innings. The Dodgers would finally get to him in the fourth after the right-hander walked two of the first three batters to open the frame, eventually leading to two runs coming home for Los Angeles. It marked the third consecutive start in which Ashcraft has allowed three runs and the third time in a row that he's failed to make it through six innings. Additionally, he's now walked three batters in three straight outings and hasn't won a start since April 20 against the Angels (span of five starts).