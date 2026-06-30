Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Will resume throwing soon

Ashcraft is expected to resume throwing soon after receiving good news Tuesday regarding the imaging on his injured right elbow UCL, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Ashcraft landed on the 60-day injured list in late May with a UCL sprain, but a platelet-rich plasma injection earlier this month seems to have helped the ligament heal. It will take time for Ashcraft to be built back up, and there is a real possibility of a setback when the UCL is involved. However, Tuesday's news gives him a chance to return at some point during the second half.