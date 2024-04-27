Ashcraft allowed one earned run on seven hits and no walks while striking out three batters across 6.1 innings during Friday's loss against Texas. He didn't factor into the decision.

Ashcraft needed to bounce back nicely Friday after giving up five runs to the Angels in five innings during his last start. He managed to do just that, as his lone blemish came in the second inning via an Evan Carter solo home run. A lack of production from the Reds' offense forced Ashcraft to settle for a no-decision, and he will carry a 4.40 ERA and 1.29 WHIP into his next start -- currently projected to come Wednesday in San Diego.