Ashcraft (4-3) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Friday, striking out three and earning a win over the Dodgers.

It wasn't a very sharp outing but Cincinnati's offense did enough to lift Ashcraft to a victory. Most of the damage came during a four-run second inning before Will Smith belted a solo shot in the fifth. Ashcraft has allowed at least three runs while going fewer than six innings in four straight starts, resulting in a 6.52 ERA during that span. His season ERA is up to 4.67 with a 43:19 K:BB through 10 starts. He's currently in line for a road start against the Cubs next week.