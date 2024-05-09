Ashcraft (3-2) took the loss Wednesday, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks over five-plus innings as the Reds fell 4-3 to the Diamondbacks. He struck out two.

After back-to-back quality starts, Ashcraft took a step backwards Wednesday, walking more batters than he struck out for the first time this season and managing only 14 called or swinging strikes among his 86 pitches. The 26-year-old right-hander has still had a solid first month-plus of the campaign, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB through 39.2 innings. He lines up for a rematch with the D'backs in Arizona early next week.