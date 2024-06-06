Ashcraft allowed four runs on six hits against the Rockies on Wednesday. He struck out two.

All four of Colorado's runs off Ashcraft came in the first inning on five singles. While he ultimately escaped with a no-decision, it was another tough outing for Ashcraft, who's now failed to pitch through six innings in six straight starts. Overall, the 26-year-old right-hander is 4-3 with a 5.05 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 49:21 K:BB across seven starts (62.1 innings) this season. Ashcraft's currently scheduled to face the Guardians at home in his next outing.