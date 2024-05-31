Ashcraft didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

It's the fifth straight start that Ashcraft's failed to record an out in the sixth inning -- he's allowed at least three runs in each of those outings. The 26-year-old right-hander is 4-3 on the year with a 4.76 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 47:21 K:BB across 11 starts (58.2 innings). The Reds will look for more length out of Ashcraft in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in Colorado.