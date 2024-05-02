Ashcraft didn't factor into the decision during Wednesday's 6-2 loss to San Diego, allowing two unearned runs on five hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out four.

Ashcraft's two unearned runs came in the fourth, when a two-out, two-RBI Jurickson Profar single plated Jackson Merrill -- who reached via error -- and Tyler Wade. Even with the mishap, Ashcraft left the game with the score knotted up at two, where it stood until Jake Cronenworth clubbed a grand slam in the seventh. Ashcraft has posted back-to-back quality starts and hasn't taken a loss since five starts. He'll look to extend that streak to six Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.