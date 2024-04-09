Ashcraft (1-1) earned the win Monday, allowing five earned runs, nine hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against the Brewers. He struck out six.

Ashcraft labored through 5.2 innings and 99 pitches, leaving a high-scoring game in Cincinnati with the lead. Although he was roughed up for five earned runs and nine hits, the 26-year-old right-hander managed to generate 16 whiffs on his three-pitch mix. Ashcraft draws a much easier opponent in his next start, slated to be on the road against the White Sox.