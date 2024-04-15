Ashcraft (2-1) earned the win Sunday over the White Sox, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

After needing 99 pitches to complete 5.2 inning during his last start, Ashcraft needed 104 to complete 5.2 innings Sunday, though this performance was far more effective than his last outing that resulted in five runs allowed. The eight strikeouts were a season high for the righty who earned his second win of the season. Through 17.1 innings, Ashcraft has accumulated 19 strikeouts against just four walks for a K/BB rate of 4.8, more than doubling last year's rate of 2.1 when he struck out 111 and walked 52 over 145.2 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to toe the rubber during a weekend set at home next week against the Angels.