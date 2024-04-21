Ashcraft (3-1) earned the win over the Angels on Saturday, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over five-plus innings.

Three of the five runs against Ashcraft scored in the sixth inning as the right-hander ran out of steam -- he allowed a two-run homer to Miguel Sano in the sixth and reliever Nick Martinez allowed an inherited runner to score. The bullpen was scoreless from that point and in turn secured Ashcraft his third win already in the early going. He doesn't miss a ton of bats -- Ashcraft got a modest nine swings and misses Saturday -- and as a result he should be considered a volatile option best deployed judiciously by fantasy mangers. He tentatively lines up for a home start against the Phillies next week.