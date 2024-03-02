Ashcraft walked one and struck out two over two hitless and scoreless innings in Thursday's spring start against the Dodgers.

Ashcraft's first Cactus League start was delayed in deference to his September toe surgery. The right-hander wasted little time to show is stuff was sharp. Ashcraft struck out first batter Mookie Betts on a 99 mph fastball, then next batter Jason Heyward broke two bats during the plate appearance. He told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com that he has to work on keeping the slider in the zone and was pleased with the one changeup -- a new pitch -- he threw.