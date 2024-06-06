The Reds optioned Ashcraft to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

Ashcraft got off to a decent enough start this season, but things unraveled for him over the last month, as he posted a 6.83 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB over 27.2 frames covering his last six starts. It's not yet clear how the Reds plan to fill his spot in the rotation, but shifting the versatile Nick Martinez back to a starting role is an option. Brandon Williamson (shoulder) remains on the 60-day injured list but is another candidate to fill the void, as he made the fourth start of his rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Louisville, tossing four scoreless innings.