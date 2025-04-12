Ashcraft allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over two scoreless relief innings to earn a hold in Friday's 5-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Ashcraft provided the bridge in the seventh and eighth innings, setting up Emilio Pagan for the save and picking up his second straight multi-inning hold. Ashcraft has not allowed a run over six appearances (7.1 innings). Reds manager Terry Francona has given Pagan the most save opportunities, as the manager navigates end-game situations without last year's closer, Alexis Diaz (hamstring). However, Ashcraft's move from starter to reliever has been a success thus far and could earn him save chances.