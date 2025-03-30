Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ashcraft allowed two hits over a scoreless eighth inning in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

Ashcraft worked around traffic with the help of a double-play grounder to earn his first hold. Cincinnati's late-game deployments are under scrutiny after the club placed closer Alexis Diaz (hamstring) on the injured list, and Ian Gibaut blew a save on Opening Day. Going back to Ashcraft's days as a starter, Reds' coaches have mused about the right-hander's makeup being suited for the bullpen, including as a closer. On Saturday, he worked in a set up role for Emilio Pagan. This is a not a situation where once Diaz is healthy, he'll get the closer's role back. He had trouble throwing strikes in limited Cactus League usage, which did not please manager Terry Francona.

More News