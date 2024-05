Hurtubise is starting in left field and batting leadoff in Tuesday's game versus the Padres.

It's Hurtubise's fourth start in eight games since being recalled and the first time in those starts that he didn't bat ninth. With Jonathan India and Will Benson struggling and TJ Friedl (thumb) hurt again, the Reds are looking for someone to establish themselves at leadoff. The odds would seem to be against Hurtubise being that guy, but he did show good on-base skills in the minors with a .434 OBP.