Hurtubise batted leadoff and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Padres.

Since TJ Friedl (thumb) landed on the 10-day injured list, Will Benson had handled leadoff duties against right-handers, but manager David Bell moved the rookie to the top of the order Tuesday. It's unclear if this will remain the manager's practice going forward. Hurtubise has two hits and two walks over 13 plate appearances since being called up from Triple-A Louisville.