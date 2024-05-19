Hurtubise started in left field and went 1-for-3 in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Dodgers.

Hurtubise, who made his third start since being recalled last Monday, collected his first MLB hit. He's around for depth while the Reds cope with several injuries that have tested the team's depth. Outfielder TJ Friedl (thumb) landed on the IL last week, and Spencer Steer, who has been the primary left fielder, is part of the rotation at first base to help cover for the absence of Christian Encarnacion-Strand (wrist).