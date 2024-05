Hurtubise started in left field and went 0-for-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Hurtubise, who was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, made his first MLB start, giving Spencer Steer a break. The 26-year-old Hurtubise was eventually pinch hit for against a left-handed reliever. He's just the second graduate of West Point to reach the major leagues.