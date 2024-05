The Reds recalled Hurtubise from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Hurtubise started the season in Triple-A after failing to make the Reds' Opening Day roster. He's gone 6-for-22 with one home run and five RBI in the minors in May, and the 26-year-old will provide outfield depth and a left-handed bat for Cincinnati after TJ Friedl was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a fractured left thumb.