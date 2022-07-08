Hoffman did not factor into the decision in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader, allowing zero runs on one hit and zero walks over 1.2 innings against the Pirates. He struck out three.

The Reds were winging it in the nightcap; manager David Bell admitted in the afternoon that he didn't know who would start the second game. It ended up being Hoffman, who retired five of the seven batters he faced before turning things over to the rest of the bullpen. Hoffman has rebounded in a relief role this season (3.15 ERA through 30 total appearances) and will remain in the bullpen for the rest of 2022.