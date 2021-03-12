India was invited to big-league camp Friday.
India has been getting opportunities in spring games despite technically being at minor-league camp. He's been making the most of them, posting a 1.071 OPS in 20 plate appearances. He's considered close to big-league ready but has no obvious place to play, with Eugenio Suarez blocked third base and Mike Moustakas blocking second. The invitation indicates the Reds think highly of him, however, so it's possible they find a way to get him into the lineup as soon as possible.